Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on 1COV. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.87 ($53.96).

ETR:1COV traded down €0.66 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €43.75 ($51.47). The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

