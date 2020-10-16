CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on November 30th

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NCYF stock opened at GBX 47.66 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $195.17 million and a PE ratio of 24.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.28. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a one year low of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 61.80 ($0.81).

In related news, insider Duncan Baxter purchased 97,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £47,806.36 ($62,459.32).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

