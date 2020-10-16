Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,730.88

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,730.88 and traded as low as $1,475.00. Craneware shares last traded at $1,505.00, with a volume of 5,017 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRW. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Craneware alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,612.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,730.32. The stock has a market cap of $397.03 million and a P/E ratio of 24.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $11.50. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Craneware Company Profile (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.