Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €85.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.79 ($102.10).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €90.74 ($106.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.11. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

