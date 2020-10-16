Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a £121 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a £121 ($158.09) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JET. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.10) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £109.97 ($143.68).

LON JET traded up GBX 392 ($5.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 9,990 ($130.52). The company had a trading volume of 173,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,204. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,542.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,255.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

