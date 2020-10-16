Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €100.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €83.63 ($98.38).

WAF traded down €1.12 ($1.32) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €85.40 ($100.47). The stock had a trading volume of 138,449 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.41. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

