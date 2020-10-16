Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $80.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.38.
Chart Industries stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 28.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
