Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $80.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.38.

Chart Industries stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 28.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

