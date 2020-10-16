Credit Suisse Group Cuts Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $390.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $314.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

