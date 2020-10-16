Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the September 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 34.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 43,560 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth about $389,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

