Creditcoin Market Cap Hits $318.85 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00005049 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $318.85 million and $3.70 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,375.69 or 0.99980096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001327 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000621 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00125706 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00025949 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,470,730 coins and its circulating supply is 554,972,355 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

