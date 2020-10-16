Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.50.

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

CPG stock opened at C$1.71 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $905.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -0.14%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

