Critical Contrast: BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) & Granite City Food & Brewery (NASDAQ:GCFB)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -4.13, meaning that its share price is 513% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BBQ and Granite City Food & Brewery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.83% -13.23% -3.33% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBQ and Granite City Food & Brewery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.49 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.00 -$7.37 million N/A N/A

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Summary

BBQ beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.