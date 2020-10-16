Critical Contrast: Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) & Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH)

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hanger alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hanger and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanger 0 0 0 0 N/A Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanger and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanger $1.10 billion 0.61 $27.52 million $0.90 19.47 Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $124.83 million 1.17 $19.72 million ($1.42) -4.37

Hanger has higher revenue and earnings than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hanger and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanger 3.79% 80,707.43% 3.42% Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group -11.63% -3.06% -1.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Hanger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Hanger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hanger beats Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc. provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and provides payor network contracting services to other O&P providers. The Products & Services segment procures and distributes O&P parts, componentry, and devices to independent O&P providers; and develops specialized rehabilitation technologies and provides evidence-based clinical programs for post-acute rehabilitation to patients at approximately 4,000 skilled nursing and post-acute providers. This segment also manufactures and sells therapeutic footwear for diabetic patients in the podiatric market. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 701 patient care clinics, and 111 satellite locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hanger Orthopedic Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hanger, Inc. in June 2012. Hanger, Inc. was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 25 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.