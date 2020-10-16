Critical Review: Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) versus American Community Newspapers (NASDAQ:ACNI)

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) and American Community Newspapers (OTCMKTS:ACNI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Tribune Publishing has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Community Newspapers has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tribune Publishing and American Community Newspapers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tribune Publishing -7.20% -12.81% -6.37% American Community Newspapers N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Tribune Publishing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tribune Publishing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tribune Publishing and American Community Newspapers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tribune Publishing 1 0 1 0 2.00 American Community Newspapers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tribune Publishing currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.06%. Given Tribune Publishing’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tribune Publishing is more favorable than American Community Newspapers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tribune Publishing and American Community Newspapers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tribune Publishing $983.15 million 0.48 -$30.59 million ($0.37) -34.95 American Community Newspapers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Community Newspapers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tribune Publishing.

Summary

Tribune Publishing beats American Community Newspapers on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses. In addition, it offers TCA, a syndication and licensing business that provides daily news service and syndicated premium content to approximately 2,000 media and digital information publishers. The company was formerly known as tronc, Inc. and changed its name to Tribune Publishing Company in October 2018. Tribune Publishing Company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About American Community Newspapers

American Community Newspapers Inc. publishes community newspapers. The company was formerly known as Lionheart Newspapers, LLC and changed its name to American Community Newspapers Inc. in November 2002. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Addison, Texas.

