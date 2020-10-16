Critical Survey: Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) versus Brandt (NYSE:BNDT)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) and Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Brandt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercontinental Exchange $6.55 billion 8.47 $1.93 billion $3.88 26.31 Brandt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Brandt.

Profitability

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Brandt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercontinental Exchange 29.01% 14.18% 2.14% Brandt N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Intercontinental Exchange has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandt has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and Brandt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercontinental Exchange 0 1 12 1 3.00 Brandt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus price target of $107.42, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Brandt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Brandt on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, metals, interest rates, equities, ETFs, credit derivatives, digital assets, bonds, and currencies, as well as offers mortgage and technology services. It also offers data services to support the trading, investment, risk management, and connectivity needs of customers across major asset classes. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces; cash equities, equity options, and bond exchanges; and over-the-counter markets for physical energy, fixed income, credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Brandt

Brandt, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It is in the process of reorganizing of business concerns in non-financial or regulated activities. The company is headquartered in Bartlesville, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.