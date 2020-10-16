Critical Survey: ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) versus BK Technologies (OTCMKTS:BKTI)

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) and BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of BK Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of ParkerVision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of BK Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ParkerVision and BK Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $70,000.00 304.34 -$9.45 million N/A N/A BK Technologies $40.10 million 0.90 -$2.64 million N/A N/A

BK Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision.

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and BK Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision -12,774.32% N/A -430.77% BK Technologies -6.41% -12.25% -7.48%

Volatility & Risk

ParkerVision has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BK Technologies has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ParkerVision and BK Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A BK Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BK Technologies beats ParkerVision on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc. designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions. The company also offers WiFi products, including a two-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 2,000 square feet and a three-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 4,000 square feet; and integrated circuit products, such as PV5870 IC, a modulator/demodulator component. It sells home and small business networking products under the Milo brand. The company sells its Milo WiFi products through online sales channels and its own online store, as well as directly to Internet service providers. ParkerVision, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include LMR equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

