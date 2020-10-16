CROAT Achieves Market Cap of $103,201.16 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market cap of $103,201.16 and approximately $20.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 82,646,684 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.