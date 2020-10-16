Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CCRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $283.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 807,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

