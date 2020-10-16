CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BofA Securities raised shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE:CUBE opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.32. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

In other news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.