CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.89 million, a P/E ratio of 128.64, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.21. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 86,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CyberOptics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CyberOptics by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

