D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $92.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. D. R. Horton traded as high as $81.17 and last traded at $80.24, with a volume of 36109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.82.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.
In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07.
D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
D. R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
