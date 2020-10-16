D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $92.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. D. R. Horton traded as high as $81.17 and last traded at $80.24, with a volume of 36109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.82.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,765,000 after buying an additional 223,481 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,304,000 after buying an additional 83,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after buying an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $106,232,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D. R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

