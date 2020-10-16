DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $9.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.49. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $376.58 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $383.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.41 and a 200 day moving average of $322.23. The firm has a market cap of $166.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

