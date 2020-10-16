DA Davidson Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $380.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.04.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $325.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.15 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $922,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Twilio by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

