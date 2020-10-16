DA Davidson Weighs in on TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on TriState Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 9.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,718.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,900 shares of company stock worth $224,407. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

