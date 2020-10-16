DAD Chain (DAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.32 Million

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. DAD Chain has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD Chain token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.20 or 0.04802758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031337 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00046001 BTC.

DAD Chain Profile

DAD is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

