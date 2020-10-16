Dai Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008876 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Gate.io. Dai has a market capitalization of $916.19 million and approximately $92.98 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 909,332,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 909,332,509 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, DDEX, AirSwap, HitBTC, YoBit, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bibox, Gatecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

