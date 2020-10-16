Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.
Daimler stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of -196.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $60.00.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
