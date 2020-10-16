Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of -196.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $60.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). Daimler had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.