Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.81 ($77.42).

EPA BN traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Thursday, reaching €55.20 ($64.94). 1,754,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.94. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

