Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.81 ($77.42).

EPA BN traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Thursday, reaching €55.20 ($64.94). 1,754,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.94. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

