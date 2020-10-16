Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of Dassault Aviation stock traded down $5.00 on Thursday, hitting $885.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $905.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $886.34. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $684.00 and a 52-week high of $1,382.58.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin- engine multirole fighter that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium- altitude long- endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other special missions.

