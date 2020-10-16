Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Barclays upped their target price on Datadog from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Datadog from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.47.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,016. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,807.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $18,788,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,290,850.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,083,280 shares of company stock valued at $96,233,088 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Datadog by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

