Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, 140166 restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.12.

Shares of DECK opened at $262.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.67 and a 200-day moving average of $186.71. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $262.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

