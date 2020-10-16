Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces Earnings Results

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 45.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 50,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $425,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,011.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 13,100 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $97,726.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,151.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,310 shares of company stock worth $829,255 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TACO. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King lifted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

