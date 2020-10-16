DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNZOY. ValuEngine raised DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.03. DENSO has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENSO will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

