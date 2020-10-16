DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNZOY. ValuEngine raised DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.03. DENSO has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.
DENSO Company Profile
DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.
Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.