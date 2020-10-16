Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $85.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.50.

ALV stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.94. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 377.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

