Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $171.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.16.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $165.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.04. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $165.78. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

