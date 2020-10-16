Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $227.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $227.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.08.

NYSE DE opened at $241.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $240.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,047 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

