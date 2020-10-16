Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $169.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $173.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.14 and a 200-day moving average of $150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $28,368,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after buying an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 861.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after buying an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

