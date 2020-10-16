Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $146.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.71.

LEA opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. Lear has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lear will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Lear by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Lear by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

