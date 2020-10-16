Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $226.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $213.00 to $226.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.22.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $247.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.