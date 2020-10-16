Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $92.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius raised shares of AGCO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.19.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $184,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in AGCO by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

