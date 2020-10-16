Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $108.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aptiv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.74.

NYSE APTV opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $100.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

