Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $19.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.
Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03.
In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dana by 17,529.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 629.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,776 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at about $6,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dana by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,618,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 579,639 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,168,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.