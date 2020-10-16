Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $19.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dana by 17,529.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 629.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,776 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at about $6,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dana by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,618,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 579,639 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,168,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

