Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $119.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.70.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 122.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 281,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dover by 160.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 402,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after purchasing an additional 227,829 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Dover by 326.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 181,334 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 358.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 177,325 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.