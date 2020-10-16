Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $144.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.41.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.65. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $113,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,061.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.04, for a total transaction of $284,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,368 shares of company stock worth $74,594,428 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,689,788,000 after buying an additional 592,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.