Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target to $10.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 5,311,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after buying an additional 1,658,766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after buying an additional 816,618 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,374,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 133,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 1,400,771 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.