Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $240.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.60.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock opened at $222.66 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $222.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.