Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $22.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.79.

Terex stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,785.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $94,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 27.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after buying an additional 1,257,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 1,007,214 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 34.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after buying an additional 686,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 976.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 506,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 29.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after buying an additional 387,103 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

