Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.10.

FMS opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2,007.5% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

