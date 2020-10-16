Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €167.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DB1. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €155.53 ($182.98).

Deutsche Boerse stock traded down €2.55 ($3.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €144.30 ($169.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €150.30. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

