DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Warburg Research lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $49.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

